‘You’re not alone’: 49ers’ Trent Williams on his battle with cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams’ biggest battle had nothing to do with football.

Williams faced a much bigger battle in January 2019 when he was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the head: Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans.

“I went through the shock of getting the diagnosis,” Williams said in a interview with KRON4’s Jason Dumas during the Monday night premiere of the 8-time Pro Bowler’s documentary. “The pressure that comes behind knowing you have a rare form of cancer that could potentially cost you your life.”

“Silverback: The Trent Williams Story” shows Williams’ battle with cancer and his path to a Pro Bowl season in 2020 with the 49ers — after missing the 2019 season and being traded from the Washington Football Team.

Williams is generally a private person, but for the first time he is opening up about his battle with cancer in hopes to inspire others who are also battling the disease.

“Just know that you’re not alone,” Williams said. “As rare as it might be, there are people out here with the same story. It’s never over until it’s over. You just continue to fight, no matter the diagnosis. Nobody has the last say-so but God.”

Williams not only overcame the cancer but also got rewarded for it when the 49ers awarded him with a 6-year contact.

“I didn’t doubt it,” Williams said if he would ever return to his elite level prior to the diagnosis. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy.”

The contract totaling in over $138 million to remain with the 49ers until 2026 made Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in history, according to NFL.com.

“It was extremely gratifying — just to know I could overcome adversity” Williams said. “Gratifying to know that it all paid off.”

“Silverback: The Trent Williams Story” is now available to stream or purchase.