SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reports.

The Packers quarterback reportedly let his teammates know about the test just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. As a result, he won’t be playing in Sunday’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Back in August, Rodgers had told reporters that he has been “immunized”, however the NFL Network also reports that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

