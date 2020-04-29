Bay Area native drafted to the New England Patriots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoreview native and De La Salle High School graduate, Devin Asiasi was drafted in the third round of this past weekend’s NFL draft.

On Friday, April 24, Asiasi’s life changed when the New England Patriots made him the 91st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It was a blessing man. Being there with my family, having them be there, just getting that call and seeing it pop up on my phone it was just that whole moment was surreal. Definitely one of those moments that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Asiasi said.

Great chatting with Shoreview’s own and the newest NE Patriot, @ASI2X — he’s looking forward to starting his career with such a storied organization. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/240hPYoY0Y — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 28, 2020

Asiasi said he developed a relationship with the New England coaching staff leading up to the draft.

The Patriots trading up to select him wasn’t out of left field.

He spoke with future Hall of Fame coach, Bill Belichek shortly after he was drafted.

“He was telling me he was excited to have me and definitely gives his a weapon for sure and I just thanked him and am thankful of the opportunity,” Asiasi said.

As a native Californian, Asiasi’s biggest adjustment may not be on the field, it could be those New England winters.

“Oh man, I am going to have to be and I am going to have to pack as many coats as I can but I am just happy to get out there,” Asiasi said.

As for what’s next, the current pandemic is still complicating some things.

“A lot is up in the air. Trying to take it day by bay. Listen to the coaches and take precautions that the team is telling me. Other than that, I am preparing on what I am doing next and right now just working,” Asiasi said.

