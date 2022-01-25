Coach Sean Payton stepping away from Saints

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Payton prefers not to use term “training camp” to describe how he’s trying to prepare his club for this pandemic-altered NFL season. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — AP source: Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he’s stepping away.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for more.

