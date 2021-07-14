Former 49ers player Richard Sherman arrested in Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested for ‘burglary domestic violence’, according to jail records.

The NFL free agent was booked in King County, Seattle for the charge. It happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the records said.

No further details about what happened before the arrest were revealed. He was denied bail.

The NFL Players Association confirmed that one of their “player leaders” were in an alleged domestic violence incident, and that they found out on Tuesday night. Sherman is a Vice President in the association.

Sherman played for San Francisco in a three-year contract starting in 2018. Prior to that, he helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. He played football for Stanford from 2006-2010.