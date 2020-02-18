Las Vegas Raiders: Who will be their next quarterback?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRON) – There’s been lots of speculation during the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders on who will be their next quarterback.

As the team moves to a new city, they’ll have to decide on who they want to lead their team.

It’s been no secret Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden is not happy with Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr.

Rumors surround the league if the Raiders are looking to sign six-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

Longtime media member Larry Fitgerald says the organization is prepared to offer Brady a $60 million contract over two years.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

Earlier this year, reporters asked Carr how he felt about the rumors surrounding Brady, “C’mon, man, when’s it going to end?”

Carr added, “I look forward to taking the first snap in that [Las Vegas] stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out — until I’m done. Unless something changes.”

If the New England Patriots have not come to a conclusion by March 18 at 4p.m. ET, the organization will be hit with a $13.5 million dead cap charge if Brady is not on the roster.

If Brady does not sign with the Patriots, he’ll become a free agent.

Despite the rumors surrounding Brady, lots of question loom on what will happen to the quarterback position regardless if the Raiders do not pick up the free agent.

Latest Sports Headlines: