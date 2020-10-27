NFL Draft: Jet’s Jordan Willis to join 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers acquired DL Jordan Willis and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday.
Willis appeared in two games this season with the New York Jets. The trade comes in an exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2017-2019.
