NFL Draft: Jet’s Jordan Willis to join 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jordan Willis walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers acquired DL Jordan Willis and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday.

Willis appeared in two games this season with the New York Jets. The trade comes in an exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2017-2019.

