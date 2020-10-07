NFL players testing positive for coronavirus: reports

(KRON) — Multiple NFL players are testing positive for coronavirus, according to Wednesday morning reports.
This includes the Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, and an unidentified player with the Raiders, according to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini.
The Patriots and Raiders just had a game the last Sunday in September.
Russini also reports that two Titans tested positive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
