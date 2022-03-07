The National Football League announced Monday that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through at least the end of the 2022 season for betting on games during the 2021 season.

In a statement, the NFL said that no evidence indicated any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.

The league said that the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL determined that Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5, and 8 games that included the Falcons to win.

NFL determined that Calvin Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win, per source. Investigation determined there was no involvement from any team players, coach etc. placed via his mobile device out of state. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, Commissioner Goodell wrote:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

According to the league, Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023.

Pursuant to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, he may appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.

Ridley took to social media after the announcement was made — saying he doesn’t have a betting problem.