The National Football League announced it has set new diversity and inclusion efforts for the 2022 season at its annual owner’s meeting, requiring all 32 teams to employ a “female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority” as an offensive assistant.

The coach must work closely with the head coach and the offensive staff, with the goal of increasing minority participation in the pool of offensive coaches that eventually produces the most sought-after candidates for head-coaching positions.

Candidates are required to have at least three years of collegiate or professional experience in coaching football.

The NFL said it will reimburse teams up to $200,000 in 2022 and $205,000 in 2023.

Those candidates will receive a one-year contract with a salary and benefits — all paid from a league-wide fund.

The NFL will also now consider women for all qualifying roles under its Rooney Rule, an initiative established in 2003 in which at least two “external minorities” must be interviewed for head coaching positions, and one minority must be interviewed for a coordinator job.

In the past, women candidates could only satisfy the requirement for positions such as club president and senior executive.