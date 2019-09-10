Raiders head coach Jon Gruden comments on 100th career win

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrated his 100th career win against the Denver Broncos Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum, 24-16.

Now that the drama with wide receiver Antonio Brown has been put in the past, it’s time to focus on football.

After the game, Gruden took a victory lap around the stadium smiling from ear-to-ear, hugging fans and giving out high fives.

When arriving back at the locker room Gruden shared his gratitude for his team.

“That’s a hell of a win for you guys, for all of us. It’s a strange week, ya know, but you guys showed a whole ton of mental toughness and I really appreciate it. I’m really proud of ya, man”

KRON 4 reporter Jason Dumas asked Gruden to share his thoughts after hearing he completed his 100th career win.

“I didn’t even know that until after the game,” Gruden said. “I was thinking about walking off and going back to Hooters and retiring. Ya know what I mean? That would of been a good walk-off.”

Gruden went on to credit those who helped him achieve this accomplishment.

“It’s a heck of a tough league to win a game and to accomplish that I credit all the coaches I’ve worked with. All the players and certainly it’s a special moment, but to share it with the guys that we have in the locker room here, was really cool last night.”

Gruden holds a record of 100-93 as a head coach. 43 of those wins have been with the Raiders and 57 are with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.