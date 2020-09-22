702 Raider Nation Las Vegas celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bars in Clark County are back open, and it is really the perfect timing for Raiders fans wanting to watch their team for the first home game.

Lucy’s Bar at North Las Vegas’ Lucky Club Hotel & Casino is considered the home of the “North Las Vegas Raider Nation.” There are plenty of fans here, so excited for the first home game since they can’t be at Allegiant Stadium.

They say Lucy’s is the best place to be.

We are at Lucy’s Bar at the Lucky Club Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas many know this as a “Raiders Bar”. They are at capacity for the evening. People are excited for the first game @8NewsNow @Raiders pic.twitter.com/5BkIrBQQJd — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) September 21, 2020

Bars around the Valley were spending the day getting ready for the game.

Many of you know that bars were forced to close in July due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Now, they are back open as of late last night, just in time for the game.

The 702 Raider Nation Organization, which has been around for 13 years, came to Lucy’s to watch the game. They created a list for tonight’s viewing party so it is at capacity.

Touchdown! @Raiders fans are pumped here at Lucy’s Bar in North Las Vegas. 702 Raider Nation Boosters hosts a watch party here every game @8NewsNow #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ZWRVuW0Nqy — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) September 22, 2020

Restaurant and bars are still only allowed to have capacity at 50% due to the virus.

People are just happy to be able to get back out and watch the game.