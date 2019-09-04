Antonio Brown blasts Raiders for fines over missed practices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Antonio Brown isn’t too happy with the Raiders right now, and he wants everyone to know it, including the Raiders!

On Wednesday, Brown took to his Instagram story to share a letter sent to him by general manager Mike Mayock.

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now,” Brown wrote. “Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

In the letter, Mayock notifies Brown that he is being fined for missing mandatory training sessions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: