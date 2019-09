OAKLAND (KRON) – Despite a recent spat with general manager Mike Mayock and tension over fines, missed practices, and helmets, it looks like Antonio Brown is staying with the Raiders… for now.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas reports Brown will be playing in Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, per Coach Jon Gruden.

Antonio Brown is playing on Monday night. #Raiders @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 6, 2019

Coach Gruden addressed Brown’s status on Friday, saying in part “We’re happy to have him back.”

"We're happy to have him back."



Coach Gruden briefly addressed Antonio Brown's status on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RHtEuIGSnM — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

