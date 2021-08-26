Bali Hai Golf Club providing parking and parties for events at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: The green on the par 3, sixth hole at the Bali Hai Golf Club on November 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Bali Hai Golf Club is helping take a bite out of the Allegiant Stadium parking problems. The golf course and restaurant is hosting special events during Raiders football games and other events at the stadium. Cost is still being worked out, but it is estimated to be $30-$70 on event days with the parking lot being used for tailgating. The golf club will offer 325 parking spots.

Located at 5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Bali Hai Golf Club is directly adjacent to Allegiant Stadium.

“We have received great feedback from guests that have parked at Bali Hai for games and events at Allegiant Stadium compared to the horror stories experienced at the parking lots on the west side of 1-15. The getting in-and-out of the lot saves a massive amount of time and aggravation by avoiding the congestion on the west side,” said Joe Dahlstrom, CEO of Paradigm Golf Group.

