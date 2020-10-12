Derek Carr looks for first win at Arrowhead in this week’s matchup against Kansas City

This thread will be updated throughout the game

KICKOFF: Raiders expect WR Henry Ruggs III and OL Trent Brown to start today’s game. Raiders win the toss and defer to 2nd half. Raiders kickoff to Chiefs.

FIRST QUARTER: Daniel Carlson with a 38 yard field goal. RAIDERS 3, CHIEFS 0. FG was set up by 46 yard pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III. 6:45 left in first.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you are the defending world champions, you know you’re going to get every team’s best shot, but in Las Vegas, the Raiders all-time leader in passing touchdowns won’t catch anyone off-guard.

You may recall Raiders quarterback Derek Carr telling us during training camp that when he breaks the huddle, it just feels different.

The pieces are in place, thanks to general manager Mike Mayock. Now in week 5, some of those pieces are working their way back from injury, as Las Vegas has yet to play at full strength, both offensively and defensively.

But the Raiders are standing tall at 2-2, as they prepare to hit the road to take on the defending super bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, one of six NFL teams that remain undefeated this season.

Kansas city has won four straight AFC West division titles and has also started the season 4-0 for the fourth straight year — a first in NFL history.

Which leads us to a good old-fashioned AFC West showdown, but Carr said, don’t call it a rivalry until they pull off the upset. Carr is looking to lead his team to victory at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in his career.

Head coach Jon Gruden was quick to point out how his quarterback is the biggest reason why the raiders have a chance at heading into bye week with arguably the biggest regular season “W” there is, on paper.

Gruden went on to detail how turnovers and lack of takeaways have been the deciding factors in their previous four matchups.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not committed a turnover this season and is on pace for his highest quarterback rating and completion percentage of his career. The former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP is also coming off a Monday night win over the New England Patriots where he said that he didn’t execute at a high enough level, proving that a loaded stat line doesn’t always translate.

When you breakdown the film, a trend that you’ll see with the teams that legitimately go toe-to-toe with the chiefs is they don’t beat themselves. Las Vegas is focusing on the part of the game that’s in their control, eliminating those self-inflicted mistakes that the team addressed in back-to-back weeks. That continues to be the point of emphasis.