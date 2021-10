LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that Rich Bisaccia will serve as Interim Head Coach for the team.

The change in team leadership is ‘effective immediately’ and Bisaccia is expected to be at the Raiders’ weekly press conference this Wednesday.

The decision followed Jon Gruden’s resignation that was prompted by a NY Times investigation Monday that revealed new emails where Gruden made racist, misogynistic, homophobic derogatory statements.