Fans fired up after Las Vegas Raiders’ thrilling OT home opener victory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raider Nation is in high spirits, after the Las Vegas Raiders’ amazing overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens Monday night.

There is nothing quite like seeing.ng Raiders fans celebrating a huge victory. The Las Vegas Raiders — delivering on their promise to, “Just win, baby!” Fans were fired up after the Raiders’ thrilling home opener Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

“I was actually clapping,” Raiders fan Kevin Kuhn said.

Kuhn says he also watched the Raiders’ preseason game against Seattle last month, in person at Allegiant Stadium. But for him, and so many others, the regular-season win Monday night is so much sweeter.

“The Seahawks game was okay, but this was phenomenal,” Kuhn said. “The energy level. I mean everybody was pumped.”

The electric excitement is something that has been passed down through the generations. And for some, it is a way to remember those no longer with us.

“My dad was an Oakland Raiders fan forever, so I think about my dad who’s gone now, but it was great. He would have loved it,” Raiders fan Rosemarie Francis said.

Seeing the stands inside Allegiant Stadium packed with the silver and black is something everyone has been waiting for.

“It was nice to see everyone just kind of like come together and just cheers and it was very lively, animated, it was really cool,” Raiders fan Andrew Nguyen said.

Raiders fans hope this is just the beginning of a string of wins this season, and they cannot wait for the Raiders’ next home game, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 26.