Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Terrelle Pryor #2 looks to throw to fullback Marcel Reece #45 of the Oakland Raiders against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter on November 3, 2013 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Eagles won 49-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(KRON) – Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after reportedly being stabbed in the chest and shoulder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shefter reported Pryor underwent surgery Saturday morning.

Sources tell ESPN’s insider, the incident took place inside Pryor’s Pittsburgh, PA apartment.

An unidentified women is currently in police custody, but it has not been made clear if she’s in connection with the stabbing.

A close friend told ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer, Pryor is expected to survive the stabbing.

Fowler reports Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m.

Police did not confirm the identity of the stabbing victim, but sources tell Fowler this was in fact Pryor.

Pryor played with the Oakland Raiders from 2011-2013.

