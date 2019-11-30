Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in stable condition after stabbing

(KRON) – Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in stable condition after reportedly being stabbed in the chest and shoulder, according to NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Pryor was in critical condition before he underwent surgery Saturday morning.

Sources tell Schefter, the incident took place inside Pryor’s Pittsburgh, PA apartment.

An unidentified women is currently in police custody, but it has not been made clear if she’s in connection with the stabbing.

A close friend told ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer, Pryor is expected to survive the stabbing.

Fowler reports Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m.

Police did not confirm the identity of the stabbing victim, but sources tell Fowler this was in fact Pryor.

Pryor played with the Oakland Raiders from 2011-2013.

