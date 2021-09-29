Gerald McCoy suspended six games for using banned substance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders received bad news when defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left the first game with a season-ending injury. The situation got worse for McCoy Wednesday when he was suspended for using a drug banned by the NFL.
McCoy, 33, did not play in 2020 after rupturing his quad. He left the first game of this season against the Ravens on a cart after suffering a knee injury.
The NFL penalized McCoy six games for using a performance-enhancing drug. He can serve the ban while on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss six game checks from his 1-year, $1.25-million deal.
McCoy posted a statement on Twitter, saying the positive test was triggered by something he was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury. He called it an “honest mistake,” and that he did not do it for a competitive advantage.
“This was an honest mistake,” McCoy wrote. “But it’s something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to the NFL, my teammates, and the fans, and ask humbly for your forgiveness.”