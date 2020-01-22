It’s official: Now introducing the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — As of today, the Raiders are officially the “Las Vegas Raiders.”

The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak joined Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to make the announcement.

“I do hereby proclaim January 22, 2020, as the day to celebrate the renaming of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Also during the news conference, the Raiders announced that they were going to make a $500,000 donation to help feed at-risk school kids.

The team has also changed their social media accounts to the “Las Vegas Raiders.”

