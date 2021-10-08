Magician Criss Angel to perform before Sunday’s Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have wowed fans with their first two home games this season ending in overtime thrillers. This week, they hope to excite the crowd before kickoff with a special performance from Strip headliner Criss Angel.

Angel will hit the field inside Allegiant Stadium as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative. Promoters promise a unique stunt, performed for the first time in front of an audience of that size, and in a venue of that magnitude.

Details of Angel’s performance before the Raiders-Bears game is being kept under wraps while safety crews work behind the scenes.

“I am grateful to the Raiders for giving me the opportunity to stage what is going to be a truly notable performance that is very personal to me and my family,” said Angel, whose show MINDFREAK performs at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. “I urge everyone to be in their seats well in advance of kickoff to not miss a minute.”

The NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative to support the American Cancer Society is personal for the illusionist. Angel’s son, Johnny Crisstopher, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 at 20 months old. To raise awareness of pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment, and – ultimately – a cure, the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation was created.