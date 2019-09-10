New-season for Raiders with mid-season drama

OAKLAND (KRON) – It’s another start of a new season for the Oakland Raiders, in what is probably their last here in Oakland — but the drama is already in mid-season form.

For the second straight year, this team lost its best player just days before the season.

Last year it was Khalil Mack, this year, of course, it’s Antonio Brown.

It has been a roller coaster since AB arrived in Oakland in March.

There was the foot injury then there was the helmet issue.

He skipped practices, went awol a few times, an argument with the GM and even recorded a conversation with head coach Jon Gruden.

And through all of that, the Raiders still wanted and tried to make it all work.

But at the end of the day, Antonio Brown simply did not want to be here anymore so the Raiders were forced to count their losses.

Gruden apologized to the fan base this weekend for all the drama that has transpired over the past few weeks.