NFL, NFLPA review Raiders’ recent COVID issues

Raiders

by: Ron Futrell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device. There is also video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources.

According to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL network, it is not unusual for NFL and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests.

CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve, COVID-19 list on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday.

The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated, according to sources.

