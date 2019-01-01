Oakland Raiders announce new general manager

It’s a new era for the Oakland Raiders.

Today the team made a much-anticipated announcement of the future of the NFL franchise.

Unfortunately, those waiting to hear a decision on where the team will play next year will have to wait a little longer.

“Before we talk about yesterday, I want to talk about today and tomorrow and there is no better way to do that than to introduce the GM of the Oakland Raiders, Mike Mayock,” Mark Davis, Raiders owner said.

“Welcome aboard Mike,” Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach said. “I’m really happy to have you here.”

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here,” Mike Mayock, Raiders general manager said. “I am happy to be a Raider.”

Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie is out and longtime NFL player analyst and NFL Network Commentator Mike Mayock is now the new general manager of the Raiders.

Mayock is a former NFL player and is widely known for his insights on college players entering the NFL Draft.

Not on his resume is working in the front office for an NFL team. Yet, he says he has other qualifications that make him ready for the job.

“For the past 15-years, I tried to be the GM for all 32 teams and because of that from a scheme perspective I think I’m sound,” Mayock said. “I have been use to evaluating all kinds of players at all kinds of different positions for every team in the league. What I don’t have and I was pretty honest when I talked with Mark and Jon is the everyday backup as far as the mechanics of running a team.”

Seems like that is something that would be useful in his new position, especially with the Raiders having multiple first round picks in the upcoming draft but head coach Jon Gruden explains why he is willing to roll the dice on a Rookie GM.

“I know a lot of people in this business that loves football, that study football but I don’t really know anybody that loves it studies more than Mike Mayock,” Gruden said.

The silver and black elephant in the room, where will the team play next year came up towards the end of the press conference.

“Umm, really we shouldn’t be talking about that right now,” Davis said. “I’ll just reconfirm what I said before and that’s, we’ll wait until the season is over. We’ll let the emotion get out of the decision-making process and then we’ll go from there and when we do have a decision we will let you know.”

