Raiders’ 2019 rookie class makes big impact in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (6-4) 2019 rookie class is turning heads this season as numbers show they might be one of the best NFL’s rookie class in 10 years, reports NFL Analyst Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football.

The NFL ranks the Oakland Raiders rookie class number one in standings.

The class ranks number one in (937) rushing yards, (73) receptions, (1,676) scrimmage yards, (14) scrimmage touchdowns, and (10) sacks.

Some of the notable Raiders rookie class includes defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Foster Moreau, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, safety Johnathan Abram and full back Alec Ingold.

To break it down, Ferrell dominated in Thursday Night Football against the Chargers, Jacobs could be a nominee for offensive rookie of the year, Mullen had the game winning interception against the Bengals, Crosby had four sacks this past weekend, Moreau had one touchdown on Sunday and Renfrow caught 19 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns over the last month.

General manager Mike Mayock had lots of people questioning whether his draft choices were the right moves, but numbers show Mayock’s draft decisions are going to help the Raiders grow for years to follow.

Oakland currently leads the NFL in touchdown and scrimmage yards by rookies.

With the rookies transforming the 2019 season, Oakland could be seeing a playoff appearance in their near future.

