Raiders, Coliseum Authority to discuss lease in meeting tomorrow

As it remains unknown where the Oakland Raiders will be playing for the 2019 season, a meeting has been scheduled for the team and lawyers to meet with the Coliseum Authority on Wednesday to discuss the latest details.

Executive Director Scott McKibben of the Coliseum Authority says following the meeting, a vote will take place on Mar. 15.

At this time McKibben would not comment on whether a lease has been finalized yet.

McKibben had said early last week that he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ that an agreement would be finalized soon and was hoping for an official written agreement within a week.

In early February McKibben met with Raiders president Marc Badain to talk about a lease for this season.

A $7.5 million lease had been in the works before the Raiders walked away from negotiations when Oakland sued the team and the NFL in December.

The new $1.8 billion stadium being built in Las Vegas is set to open in 2020 but in the meantime, the team is still without a home for 2019.