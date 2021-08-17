Raiders cut roster to 85 players; prepare for Saturday at LA Rams

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday, the Raiders announced their decisions today. Most notable, placekicker Daniel Carlson is returning to the lineup off the Covid-19 list and backup quarterback Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona was waived.
The Raiders won their preseason opener Saturday at Allegiant Stadium 20-7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Next up, they travel to Inglewood, CA to play the Rams in SoFi Stadium.
Here is the full list announced Monday by the Raiders.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Cookus, Case QB 6-4 205 1 Northern Arizona
Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 1 Utah State
McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 249 1 Ohio State
Scarbrough, Bo RB 6-1 235 2 Alabama
Scott, Caleb WR 6-2 203 1 Vanderbilt
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bausby, De’Vante CB 6-2 190 5 Pittsburg State
Westbrooks, Ethan DT 6-4 287 6 West Texas A&M
The Raiders also return K Daniel Carlson to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.