Raiders defense hit hard by COVID-19

The Raiders put Clelin Ferrell and Lamarcus Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.

“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”