Raiders defense prepares for Chiefs virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are already sitting behind the 8-ball as they prepare for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The good news for the Raiders is there were no positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, which means those raiders on the COVID watch list are on the path to returning for Sunday’s game.

The bad news: they all have to sit out practice and are away from the rest of the team while preparing for the chiefs through a virtual practice.

This was the group that landed on the list. Of this group, defensive end Clelin Ferrell is the only one that will absolutely miss the game because of a positive test this week. The rest are on a path to play as their tests come up negative.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye week. Coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs are 18-3 when coming off a bye week, so it is going to be a challenge.

With those Raiders missing practice all week, the task becomes even more difficult.

“I don’t know how we can beat these guys with a full lineup at practice, let alone 3/4 of your lineup not here all week. What don’t they have? We’re playing the world champs,” said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. “They have a great quarterback, great receivers, great tight ends, line is physical. And they’re coming off a Bye, so it’s a daunting task. I know one thing, we’re going to show up at 5:20 and we’re going to give 100 percent, because that’s what we do. We’ll get these guys ready to play. Whoever is out there at 5:20, they’ll be ready to go.”

Right now, if the playoffs started the Raiders would be the 5th seed in the AFC. The NFL probability of teams making the playoffs currently has the Chiefs are at 97 percent while the Raiders are 59 percent.

If the Raiders get a win Sunday, that number will certainly go up, close to 65 percent.

Kickoff is set for 5:20 on Sunday night.