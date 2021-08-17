Raiders detail vaccine requirements for home games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders provided more details Tuesday about the logistics of checking to ensure all fans who attend games at Allegiant Stadium have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Raiders were the first NFL franchise to announce a vaccine mandate late Monday night. Following the advice of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Raiders owner Mark Davis made the decision to require vaccines at home games.

The Raiders will partner with Clear, an app that allows users to verify their identity and vaccination status. The app is commonly used to pre-screen passengers and allow them to skip some TSA checks at airports across the country.

Fans will need to download the Clear app to their smartphone, upload their vaccination records, their driver’s license information, and a face picture.

Anyone who is unvaccinated when they arrive at Allegiant Stadium will have access to a free shot clinic on-site, where they can initiate the vaccination process. Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to remove their masks once inside, fans who have one shot – or those under 12 years old – will be required to keep their face coverings on during the game.

Davis said he understands the controversy surrounding the new rules.

“If it was the 1960’s I probably wouldn’t get it either. I’d think it was some conspiracy as well,” said Davis. But we want you here we want you safe we want you healthy. But you’ve got to make that decision, that’s where it’s at.”

Head coach Jon Gruden said he supports the decision.

“Every state, every team is probably going to have a different view on this,” said Gruden. “I support the decision that was made. I’ll be anxious to see as many Raiders fans as possible with no mask. I encourage everybody that I know to get the vaccine and come and join us.”

UNLV, which also plays home games at Allegiant Stadium, will not have the same policy as the Raiders. The Rebels will continue to allow fans of any vaccination status into home games but will require everyone to wear a face-covering as long as the governor’s mandate remains in place.

The Raiders announced any season ticket holder who wishes to skip this season because of the vaccine requirement can get a refund or roll their money over to next season.