Raiders draft WR Henry Ruggs 12th, Damon Arnette 19th

(AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th pick in the NFL draft.

The move to take Ruggs gives the Raiders the dynamic receiver they had hoped they had acquired a year ago when they traded for Antonio Brown, only to cut him before he ever played a game for the team.

The Raiders had their choice of receivers and went for the fastest one instead of players who were more prolific in college like Ruggs’ teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

The Raiders then took Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th pick.

