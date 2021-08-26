Raiders face injury decisions heading into final preseason game

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Raiders are dealing with a pair of worrisome injuries at linebacker heading into the team’s final preseason game.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m. in a game you can see on 8 News Now. It will be the first time the two teams have played a preseason game since 2011, but the 40th overall exhibition meeting. San Francisco has won three in a row over the Raiders.

Vegas head coach Jon Gruden met with reporters Wednesday for the first time since his team’s win Saturday in Los Angeles. He addressed a foot injury for Nick Morrow and a knee injury for Javin White, both linebackers.

“It looks like Morrow will be out longer than White,” said Gruden. “It’s unfortunate, but we’ll have to develop our young linebackers and perhaps find another.”

The coach was tight-lipped about the severity of either injury.

“I’m not going to announce any injuries until I have to, but we are concerned about them being available,” said Gruden.

In the Raiders’ second preseason game, Tanner Muse filled in at linebacker and had three tackles, half a sack, and a stop on special teams.