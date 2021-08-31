Raiders make final roster cuts; down to 53 players

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Andre James (68) and quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Nathan Peterman (3) warm up during an NFL football organized team activity at the team’s training facility Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is one of the toughest days in the NFL. Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players and the Raiders had to make some tough decisions. Most notable, the Raiders cut wide receivers John Brown and Dillon Stoner. Center Jimmy Morrissey is also out. Many of these players will end up on the Raiders 16 person practice squad.

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player                                                   Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Exp.       College

Bushman, Matt                                 TE           6-5          245         R             BYU

Cotton Sr., Lester                             G             6-4          335         1              Alabama

Dickerson, Matt                                DT           6-5          292         4              UCLA

Doss, Keelan                                      WR         6-3          215         3              UC Davis

Emmons, B.J.                                     RB           5-11       215         R             Florida Atlantic

Green, Gerri                                       DE           6-4          250         1              Mississippi State

Groshek, Garrett                              RB           5-11       217         R             Wisconsin

Hamilton, Devery                             T              6-6          311         R             Duke

Johnson, Isaiah                                 CB           6-2          210         3              Houston

Jones-Smith, Jaryd                          G/T        6-7          345         2              Pittsburgh

Leavitt, Dallin                                     S              5-10       195         3              Utah State

Morrissey, Jimmy                             C             6-3          303         R             Pittsburgh

Poutasi, Jeremiah                            OL           6-5          335         3              Utah

Ragas, Trey                                         RB           5-10       214         R             Louisiana

Richardson, Max                               LB           5-11       223         R             Boston College

Scott, Niles                                         DT           6-2          320         3              Frostburg State

Stoner, Dillon                                     WR         6-0          194         R             Oklahoma State

Turner, DJ                                            WR         5-9          206         R             Pittsburgh

Vickers, Kendal                                 DE           6-3          295         2              Tennessee

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player                                                   Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Exp.       College

Brown, John                                       WR         5-11       178         8              Pittsburg State

Carrier, Derek                                    TE           6-3          240         9              Beloit

Joseph, Karl                                        S              5-10       200         6              West Virginia

Omameh, Patrick                             G/T        6-4          327         9              Michigan

Wreh-Wilson, Blidi                           CB           6-1          190         8              Connecticut

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player                                                   Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Exp.       College

Bilal, Asmar                                        LB           6-2          227         2              Notre Dame

Ellis, Alex                                             TE           6-4          245         3              Tennessee

PLACED ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:

Player                                                   Pos.       Ht.          Wt.        Exp.       College

Lawson, Nevin                                   CB           5-10       190         8              Utah State

