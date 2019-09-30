Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Oakland Raiders is ejected from the game during game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Raiders on Monday announced longback Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for his helmet-to-helmet hit over the weekend on Indianapolis Colts’ Jack Doyle.

According to a statement posted on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burfict is suspended for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, including in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.”

Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s 31-24 win for the Raiders.

He is also suspended for any postseason games, the statement read.

He will not be paid during this suspension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

