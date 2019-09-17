Raiders owner Mark Davis flies Allegiant Air, hilarious Tweets ensue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis caused quite a stir on social media when he flew commercial on Allegiant Air Sunday night.

Twitter user Bryce Betts tweeted, “The Raiders are taking this Allegiant sponsorship seriously. Owner Mark Davis sitting behind me in row 12 on this 20+ year old A319 jet.”

The raiders are taking this Allegiant sponsorship seriously.



Owner Mark Davis sitting behind me in row 12 on this 20+ year old A319 jet@VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/qo8YOOlsLt — 🐕 Bryce Betts 🐕 (@BryceBetts132) September 16, 2019

Another user joined in, tweeting, “Mark Davis. Flying Coach. Looking at an iPhone 4 with no wifi and using the free wired earbuds they give you on a flight …”

Mark Davis. Flying coach. Looking at an iPhone 4 with no wifi and using the free wired earbuds they give you on a flight. With a guy behind him kicking his ankles. On an airline on the same level as Spirit. I. Am. DEAD. pic.twitter.com/Xdpc3prJFf — Myles (@MylesInSF) September 16, 2019

Another user stated Davis is “really bad at being rich.” Davis’ net worth was an estimated $500 million in October 2015.

I don’t know if this is a good or bad thing, but Mark Davis is really bad at being rich. https://t.co/T2dcpgfP0S — Dan Malin (@RealDANlanta) September 16, 2019

The Raiders and Allegiant Air partnered for the new Allegiant Stadium, a $1.9 billion project slated to open in 2020.

