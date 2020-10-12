Raiders players celebrate after win over Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Patrick Mahomes has quickly earned a reputation for pulling off the seemingly impossible, whether it’s a no-look pass or a 70-yard heave or merely leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory when all hope seems lost. But it was the Chiefs’ inability to execute the simple stuff that hurt them against the Las Vegas Raiders. They blew coverages, were penalized at the most inopportune times and were unable to get the kind of crazy plays late in the games that have bailed them out in the past.

The Las Vegas Raiders took control of the crucial AFC West matchup to win 40-32. The Raiders are now 3-2 on the season, the Chiefs fall to 4-1.