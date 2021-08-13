Raiders QB Mariota misses practice, could miss Saturday opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders quarterback position has been one if its strong points with Derek Carr starting and Marcus Mariota as backup. But, an injury to Mariota has changed things up a bit with the preseason opener on Saturday against Seattle.

Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow reports on how Mariota’s sore leg caused him to miss practice today and has him listed as “questionable” for Saturday. Nathan Peterman is expected to see plenty of action and new comer Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona should see playing time against the Seahawks.