Raiders sign former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: K.J. Wright #50 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his teams win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been a busy Thursday for the Raiders. The team has had injuries at linebacker and have signed former Seahawk K.J. Wright. He joins Denzel Perryman as the newest Raiders linebackers. Also, the Raiders have re-signed free agents TE Derek Carrier and S Dallin Leavitt and signed free agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed CB Madre Harper to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have placed LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Keisean Nixon, RB Jalen Richard and LB Javin White on the Reserve/Injured