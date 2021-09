Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders’ Johnathan Abram to Joined Health Plan of Nevada at Springs Preserve for a Donation of athletic shoes to children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada Tuesday night.

Health Plan of Nevada teamed up with Abram to donate 170 pairs of shoes and socks at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve.

Kevaney Martin caught up with Abram live to discuss the helpful event.