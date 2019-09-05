Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown after argument with GM Mayock: report

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Raiders are reportedly planning to suspend Antonio Brown after an alleged argument he had with general manager Mike Mayock.
Brown is not present at Thursday’s practice.
ESPN reports Brown and Mayock “got into it Wednesday” and that the Raiders are planning to suspend him.
Sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that “it did not get physical.”
“…after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that,” the tweet said.
This comes a day after Brown slammed the Raiders on Instagram over fines he was required to pay for missing mandatory training sessions.
Video posted to Twitter by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Wednesday show AB throwing a football into the fence after catching a pass from Derek Carr.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
