Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown after argument with GM Mayock: report

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Raiders are reportedly planning to suspend Antonio Brown after an alleged argument he had with general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown is not present at Thursday’s practice.

We just waited for 10 minutes for #Raiders GM Mike Mayock to tell us that Antonio Brown is not in the building. Won’t be practicing today. And that’s all the information that he has for the day. He walked off without taking any questions. @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 5, 2019

ESPN reports Brown and Mayock “got into it Wednesday” and that the Raiders are planning to suspend him.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that “it did not get physical.”

“…after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that,” the tweet said.

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

This comes a day after Brown slammed the Raiders on Instagram over fines he was required to pay for missing mandatory training sessions.

Video posted to Twitter by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Wednesday show AB throwing a football into the fence after catching a pass from Derek Carr.

Antonio Brown fires the football into the fence after catching a pass from Derek Carr at #Raiders practice. pic.twitter.com/HX2c559j4R — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 4, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

