Raiders: Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffers broken rib, punctured lung

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders will be without their wide receiver Hunter Renfrow “for a while” after suffering a rib injury, according to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden told reporters on Monday, “It’s a big, big loss for us. We’ve had a lot of turnover at that position this year. It’s really bad too. Renfrow’s going to be a great Raider. He’s really been playing good for us.”

The wide receiver suffered a broken rib and punctured lung against the New York Jets on Sunday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Renfrow was drafted in the fifth-round and is currently second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

The wide receiver spoke with reporters following Sunday’s game and explained how he was feeling, “just knocked the wind out of me.”

Going forward the team will look to Keelan Doss to step up in his absence.

Oakland will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week for the first place spot in the AFC West.

