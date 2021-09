LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been a nagging problem for Raiders’ quarterback Marcus Mariota. A sore leg that had him miss a few days of training camp, now it looks like he will miss at least a few weeks of the first half if the Raiders 2021 season. Mariota was injured slightly during a 31 yard run on Monday night’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

#Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury during a 31-yard run on Monday night, source said. A few weeks is the best case scenario. This robs Las Vegas of a weapon, as they planned to sprinkle Mariota in on offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2021

This is a developing story.