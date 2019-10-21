Report: Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third round draft pick, according to reports.

The #Texans have traded for former #Raiders 1st round CB Gareon Conley in exchange for a third-round pick, source confirmed (@VicTafur on it first). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2019

The Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.

Raiders will travel to Houston this Sunday to take on the Texans.

