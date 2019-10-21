OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third round draft pick, according to reports.
The Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.
Raiders will travel to Houston this Sunday to take on the Texans.
Check back for updates
- New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping
- Climate change making stronger El Ninos, study finds
- Report: Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans
- Deputies: Couple held 12-year-old boy at knifepoint, stole his bike
- Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left their grandmother to die, according to DA