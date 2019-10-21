Report: Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a third round draft pick, according to reports.

The Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.

Raiders will travel to Houston this Sunday to take on the Texans.

