Source: Raiders facing serious stadium tax implications; led to recent departures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There have been concerns in the Raiders front office over the departure of four top executives in 6 weeks, including now former president Mark Badain. It has been widely speculated that money issues was a the root of the problem. According to Mike Ozanian, Executive Editor and Co-Host and Managing Editor, Forbes SportsMoney, the problems deal with tax issues involving the $2 billion dollar Allegiant Stadium.
Ozanian claims there was money not reported as income as part of the stadium project.
Allegiant Stadium was built with $750 million dollars of tax-payer revenue. That total is three times greater than any other tax burden put on residents for a football stadium.
Ozanian does not name the NFL insiders who have given him this information but he does mention the Raiders