Tribe enters partnership with Raiders on Las Vegas stadium

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The NFL Raiders franchise is partnering with a tribal casino on its still under-construction football stadium in Las Vegas.
The Raiders announced in a news release Monday that the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will become a partner of the still-under construction Allegiant Stadium.
The tribe of Serrano people runs the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California.
They already support nine other professional sports teams in football, hockey, soccer and baseball.
The $2 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season.
