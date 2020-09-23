Undefeated Raiders hit the road to take on Patriots in National TV Game on 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders will make the trip across the country in Week 3 to face the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The matchup mark’s the first contest between the two clubs since they squared off in Mexico City, in 2017. The Patriots hold a 17-14-1 advantage in the all-time regular season series entering this Sunday, while also clinging to a five-game winning streak over the Raiders. The AFC battle commences on CBS with the broadcast carried by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

The Silver and Black closed out the NFL’s Week 2 slate with the first-ever victory in Allegiant Stadium, beating the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-24 to improve to 2-0 on the 2020

campaign. QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller stole the show, as they connected 12 times for 103 yards and one touchdown. Carr finished completing 28-of-38 pass attempts (73.7 percent) for

282 yards, three touchdowns to no interceptions, earning a passer rating of 120.7. It marked Carr’s 19th career three-touchdown performance through the air, tied for second-most in Raiders history with Daryle Lamonica. Waller’s 12 receptions marked a single-game high by all receivers in Week 2, as Carr also completed passes to 10 other receivers in the contest. Through Week 2, Carr is the only quarterback in the league to complete passes to at least 11 different players in a single game. Other highlighted performances include touchdown receptions by FB Alec Ingold and WR Zay Jones, with RB Jalen Richard chipping in with one of his own scores on the ground.

On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted the Raiders’ first interception of the season, picking off QB Drew Brees and setting up the Raiders’ final points of the first half and helping tie the game at 17 apiece before intermission.

K Daniel Carlson was perfect on the field again, making both field goal attempts and all four PATs on the evening, including a 54-yard boot that sealed a Raiders victory with 1:05 remaining in the final

frame.



The Patriots, now 1-1, welcome the Silver and Black to Foxborough following a 30-35 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Following Week 3’s matchup, the Raiders will return to Las Vegas to host the Buffalo Bills for their second consecutive contest against the AFC East, while the Patriots will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.