VIDEO: Former Raiders coach Tom Flores honored on the floor of the House

by: Ron Futrell

WASHINGTON D.C. – California Representative Jim Costa (CA-16) honored former Raiders head coach Tom Flores from the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The presentation was part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Flores is from Fresno which is part of Rep. Costa’s district.

Flores is the first Hispanic quarterback to win a Super Bowl and is the first minority coach to win a Super Bowl. Flores is also noted as the only head coach to win a Super Bowl with the same team in two different cities in Oakland (1981) and Los Angeles (1984).

In spite of these accolades, Flores has yet to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

