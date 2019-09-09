Video: Raiders fans burn Antonio Brown jersey

Warning: Expletives used in this video

OAKLAND (KRON) – Raiders fans are showing how they feel about the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In a video shared with KRON4, fans are seen burning his jersey while yelling ‘F*** AB.’

Brown was let go from the team on Saturday after he requested to be released through an Instagram post.

Over the past six months, Brown had faced some issues with the team, including having to sit out of practice after suffering from frostbite, then refusing to practice because of a specific helmet, and also threatened to retire.

Just hours after the Raiders released him, the New England Patriots signed Brown on a 1-year contract worth up to $15-million.

Raiders fans apparently won’t be forgiving Brown anytime soon.

One fan was seen with a “F*** AB” t-shirt while another showed up to Monday night’s Raiders game with an “Antonio Clown” sign.